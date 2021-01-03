Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 75.7% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $265,284.78 and $281.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.63 or 0.02082763 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

