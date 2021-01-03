Pakcoin Price Up 114.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market cap of $809,355.38 and $2,107.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

