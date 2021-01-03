Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $177.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $173.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $122.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $625.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $721.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 279,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

