OWNDATA (OWN) Price Down 3.5% This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. OWNDATA has a market cap of $509,867.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001431 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.