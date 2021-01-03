Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 89,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

