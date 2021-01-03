Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,690. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

