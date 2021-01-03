Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price reduced by Truist from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OSMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

OSMT stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

