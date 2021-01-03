Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $115,944.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00115871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00162218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00499677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018267 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.