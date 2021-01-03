Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0020 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $607,593.08 and approximately $2.34 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 74.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

