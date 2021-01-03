Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,609.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $479,062.39 and $4,609.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,148.86 or 1.00506023 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00270253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00442101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

