ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,550.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,556 shares of company stock valued at $25,710,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 3,987,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,202. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -818.05, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

