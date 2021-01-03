Omni (OMNI) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Omni has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $232,226.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00007148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00459524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,131 coins and its circulating supply is 562,815 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.