Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.72

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $19.79. Old Republic International shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 2,086,525 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 710,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 679,534 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.