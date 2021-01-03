OctoFi Price Hits $26.55 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for $26.55 or 0.00077507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00164822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00497171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00258492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,312 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

