Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,300.36

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,300.36 and traded as high as $2,304.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,287.00, with a volume of 408,031 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,300.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

