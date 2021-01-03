Observer (OBSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $332,166.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $332,166.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

