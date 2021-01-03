Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives $1.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS remained flat at $$37.06 on Friday. 85,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.25.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

