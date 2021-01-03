Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

