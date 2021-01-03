Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.
OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
Shares of OAS stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.25.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
