Nxt (NXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $584,525.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $584,525.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

