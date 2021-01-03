NuBits Price Down 3.8% This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $30.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

