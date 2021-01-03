Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.27 billion and the lowest is $9.20 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $35.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $37.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

NOC stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.72. 520,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,882. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $136,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $69,345,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,867,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.