Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NESRF. UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

