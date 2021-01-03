Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.