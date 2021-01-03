Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

