Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.