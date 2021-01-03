Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 30,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Company Profile (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

