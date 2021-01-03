Newton Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Newton has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.02 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00120582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00168813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00504686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00265363 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019099 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

