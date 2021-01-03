New Year Bull (NYB) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded 608.5% higher against the US dollar. One New Year Bull token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. New Year Bull has a market cap of $29.41 million and approximately $3.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019289 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About New Year Bull

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for New Year Bull is www.newyearbull.com . The official message board for New Year Bull is medium.com/@newyearbull

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New Year Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New Year Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

