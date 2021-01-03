Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.92.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.