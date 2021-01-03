Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.92.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NFLX traded up $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

