NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

