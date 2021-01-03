NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00166202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00510070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00274975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.