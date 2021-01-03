Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.