Native Utility Token Market Cap Hits $22.94 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.35 or 0.00070782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $3,093.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

