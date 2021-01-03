Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the highest is $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $107.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

