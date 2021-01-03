Nano Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $140.18 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.75 or 0.02323014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00407515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.01074320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00422102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00172416 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.