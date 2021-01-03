Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $121.36 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.01961201 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

