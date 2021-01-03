MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Up 1.7%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

