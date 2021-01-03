MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $19,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $12,333,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 226,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

