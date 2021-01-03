MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932,090.00 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $932,090.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00121052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00169471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00504555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019199 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,219,552,578 tokens. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

