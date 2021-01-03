Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ameresco worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

