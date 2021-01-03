Morgan Stanley Has $4.15 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

