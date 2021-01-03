Morgan Stanley Has $4.13 Million Stake in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Aphria worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth about $814,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 29.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APHA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of APHA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Aphria Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

