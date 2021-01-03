Morgan Stanley Has $4.08 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

