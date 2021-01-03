Morgan Stanley Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

