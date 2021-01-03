Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $380.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $314.66 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $346.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.43 and its 200-day moving average is $267.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

