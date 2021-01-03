Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $5.06 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $53,577.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00412752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

