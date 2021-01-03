Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MCRI. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.