MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.33 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $94.33 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

