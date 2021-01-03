Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.46 Million

Analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) will announce $37.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.54 million and the lowest is $35.84 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

