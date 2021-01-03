(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.44

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.44 and traded as high as $80.05. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 62,117 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOG.A shares. ValuEngine upgraded (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 991.37 and a beta of 1.57.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. (MOG.A)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

(MOG.A) Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

